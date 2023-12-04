The Boston Celtics (15-4), on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will look to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Pacers (10-8). This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Pacers matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game with a +178 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.7 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 107.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Pacers have a +51 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 128.8 points per game, first in the league, and are allowing 125.9 per contest to rank 30th in the NBA.

These teams score a combined 245.5 points per game, 7.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 233.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston is 10-9-0 ATS this season.

Indiana is 10-8-0 ATS this year.

Celtics and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - Pacers +20000 +6600 -

