Celtics vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (15-4) are favored (-4.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5 points.
Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-4.5
|238.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- In three games this season, Boston and its opponents have gone over 238.5 total points.
- The average point total in Boston's games this season is 224.1, 14.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics are 10-9-0 ATS this season.
- Boston has been the favorite in 18 games this season and won 14 (77.8%) of those contests.
- Boston has a record of 13-2, a 86.7% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 65.5% chance to win.
Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info
Celtics vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|3
|15.8%
|116.7
|245.5
|107.4
|233.3
|225.8
|Pacers
|14
|77.8%
|128.8
|245.5
|125.9
|233.3
|237.9
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over four times.
- Boston has a better record against the spread when playing at home (6-3-0) than it does in away games (4-6-0).
- The 116.7 points per game the Celtics put up are 9.2 fewer points than the Pacers allow (125.9).
- When Boston puts up more than 125.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|10-9
|8-7
|9-10
|Pacers
|10-8
|2-2
|16-2
Celtics vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Celtics
|Pacers
|116.7
|128.8
|8
|1
|2-0
|10-6
|2-0
|10-6
|107.4
|125.9
|4
|30
|10-9
|4-2
|15-4
|4-2
