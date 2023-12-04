The Boston Celtics (15-4) are favored (-4.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5 points.

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -4.5 238.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • In three games this season, Boston and its opponents have gone over 238.5 total points.
  • The average point total in Boston's games this season is 224.1, 14.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics are 10-9-0 ATS this season.
  • Boston has been the favorite in 18 games this season and won 14 (77.8%) of those contests.
  • Boston has a record of 13-2, a 86.7% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 65.5% chance to win.

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Celtics vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 3 15.8% 116.7 245.5 107.4 233.3 225.8
Pacers 14 77.8% 128.8 245.5 125.9 233.3 237.9

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over four times.
  • Boston has a better record against the spread when playing at home (6-3-0) than it does in away games (4-6-0).
  • The 116.7 points per game the Celtics put up are 9.2 fewer points than the Pacers allow (125.9).
  • When Boston puts up more than 125.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Celtics and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 10-9 8-7 9-10
Pacers 10-8 2-2 16-2

Celtics vs. Pacers Point Insights

Celtics Pacers
116.7
Points Scored (PG)
 128.8
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
2-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 10-6
2-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 10-6
107.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 125.9
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
10-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-2
15-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-2

