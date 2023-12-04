You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and others on the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers prior to their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -185)
  • Monday's over/under for Tatum is 30.5 points. That is 3.1 more than his season average of 27.4.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 8.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).
  • Tatum's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +126)
  • The 24.5-point over/under set for Jaylen Brown on Monday is 2.7 higher than his season scoring average.
  • He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 5.5.
  • Brown has averaged 3.4 assists this season, 0.9 more than his prop bet on Monday.
  • He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: -149)
  • The 14.5-point prop total for Jrue Holiday on Monday is 2.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 12.4.
  • He has pulled down 7.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Holiday averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Monday's over/under.
  • Holiday's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -141)
  • Haliburton is averaging 27.0 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 less than Monday's prop total.
  • He has grabbed 3.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Haliburton averages 11.8 assists, 1.3 more than Monday's over/under.
  • Haliburton averages 3.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +140) 1.5 (Over: +124)
  • Monday's over/under for Myles Turner is 16.5 points. That is 0.1 fewer than his season average of 16.6.
  • He has averaged 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).
  • Turner has averaged 1.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Monday's assist over/under (1.5).
  • Turner has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

