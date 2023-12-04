The Montreal Canadiens, including Cole Caufield, take the ice Monday versus the Seattle Kraken at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Caufield are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Cole Caufield vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

Caufield has averaged 18:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Caufield has a goal in seven of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Caufield has a point in 15 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Caufield has posted an assist in a game 11 times this year in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Caufield has an implied probability of 63.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Caufield has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Caufield Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 24 Games 2 19 Points 1 7 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

