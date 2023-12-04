Monday's game between the UC Riverside Highlanders (3-3) and Dartmouth Big Green (2-3) going head to head at Edward Leede Arena has a projected final score of 62-50 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UC Riverside, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 4.

The Big Green dropped their last game 58-32 against Vermont on Thursday.

Dartmouth vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Dartmouth vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Riverside 62, Dartmouth 50

Other Ivy League Predictions

Dartmouth Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Dartmouth is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.

Dartmouth Leaders

D.Ariik: 7.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 37.0 FG%

7.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 37.0 FG% Victoria Page: 11.6 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

11.6 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Nina Minicozzi: 7.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

7.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Cate MacDonald: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%

7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG% Mia Curtis: 4.4 PTS, 24.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

Dartmouth Performance Insights

The Big Green have a -24 scoring differential, falling short by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 48.2 points per game to rank 353rd in college basketball and are giving up 53.0 per outing to rank 25th in college basketball.

