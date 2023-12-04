How to Watch the Dartmouth vs. UC Riverside Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The UC Riverside Highlanders (3-3) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Dartmouth Big Green (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena.
Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dartmouth vs. UC Riverside Scoring Comparison
- The Highlanders score an average of 58.0 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 53.0 the Big Green give up to opponents.
- UC Riverside is 2-2 when it scores more than 53.0 points.
- Dartmouth's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 58.0 points.
- The Big Green put up 15.5 fewer points per game (48.2) than the Highlanders give up (63.7).
- This year the Big Green are shooting 34.3% from the field, 9.9% lower than the Highlanders give up.
Dartmouth Leaders
- D.Ariik: 7.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 37.0 FG%
- Victoria Page: 11.6 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Nina Minicozzi: 7.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Cate MacDonald: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%
- Mia Curtis: 4.4 PTS, 24.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
Dartmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Keene State
|W 65-41
|Edward Leede Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|W 43-40
|Whittemore Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Vermont
|L 58-32
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/4/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/8/2023
|Navy
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Merrimack
|-
|Hammel Court
