The UC Riverside Highlanders (3-3) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Dartmouth Big Green (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena.

Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire TV: ESPN+

Dartmouth vs. UC Riverside Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders score an average of 58.0 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 53.0 the Big Green give up to opponents.

UC Riverside is 2-2 when it scores more than 53.0 points.

Dartmouth's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 58.0 points.

The Big Green put up 15.5 fewer points per game (48.2) than the Highlanders give up (63.7).

This year the Big Green are shooting 34.3% from the field, 9.9% lower than the Highlanders give up.

Dartmouth Leaders

D.Ariik: 7.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 37.0 FG%

7.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 37.0 FG% Victoria Page: 11.6 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

11.6 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Nina Minicozzi: 7.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

7.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Cate MacDonald: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%

7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG% Mia Curtis: 4.4 PTS, 24.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

Dartmouth Schedule