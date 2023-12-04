The UC Riverside Highlanders (3-3) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Dartmouth Big Green (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena.

Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
  • TV: ESPN+
Dartmouth vs. UC Riverside Scoring Comparison

  • The Highlanders score an average of 58.0 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 53.0 the Big Green give up to opponents.
  • UC Riverside is 2-2 when it scores more than 53.0 points.
  • Dartmouth's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 58.0 points.
  • The Big Green put up 15.5 fewer points per game (48.2) than the Highlanders give up (63.7).
  • This year the Big Green are shooting 34.3% from the field, 9.9% lower than the Highlanders give up.

Dartmouth Leaders

  • D.Ariik: 7.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 37.0 FG%
  • Victoria Page: 11.6 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
  • Nina Minicozzi: 7.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
  • Cate MacDonald: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%
  • Mia Curtis: 4.4 PTS, 24.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

Dartmouth Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Keene State W 65-41 Edward Leede Arena
11/26/2023 @ New Hampshire W 43-40 Whittemore Center
11/30/2023 @ Vermont L 58-32 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/4/2023 UC Riverside - Edward Leede Arena
12/8/2023 Navy - Edward Leede Arena
12/10/2023 @ Merrimack - Hammel Court

