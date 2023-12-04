On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Seattle Kraken. Is Jake Evans going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Evans stats and insights

  • In one of 24 games this season, Evans scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.
  • Evans has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Evans recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:31 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:24 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:56 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 11:35 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:53 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:23 Home L 5-2

Canadiens vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

