When the Montreal Canadiens take on the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, will Jayden Struble find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jayden Struble score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Struble stats and insights

Struble is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Struble has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

