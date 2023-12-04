On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the Seattle Kraken. Is Johnathan Kovacevic going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Kovacevic stats and insights

Kovacevic has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.

Kovacevic has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 23.5% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Kovacevic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:17 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:48 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:27 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 11:10 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 16:33 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 21:27 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:28 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 5-2

Canadiens vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

