In the upcoming tilt against the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Juraj Slafkovsky to light the lamp for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Slafkovsky stats and insights

Slafkovsky has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 85 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Slafkovsky recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:16 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:44 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:31 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 15:43 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:23 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 5-2

Canadiens vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

