For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Justin Barron a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

  • Barron has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • Barron has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 21.7% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have conceded 85 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:24 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:16 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:29 Away W 4-2
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:59 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:09 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:49 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:13 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:12 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:34 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 5-2

Canadiens vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

