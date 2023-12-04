For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Justin Barron a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barron stats and insights

Barron has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Barron has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 21.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 85 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:24 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:16 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:29 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:59 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:09 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:49 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:13 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:12 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:34 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.