Can we anticipate Kaiden Guhle lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens play the Seattle Kraken at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Guhle stats and insights

  • In two of 20 games this season, Guhle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.
  • Guhle has zero points on the power play.
  • Guhle averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Guhle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:49 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:51 Away W 4-2
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:01 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 22:53 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:27 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:20 Home L 5-2

Canadiens vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

