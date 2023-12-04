Will Kaiden Guhle Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 4?
Can we anticipate Kaiden Guhle lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens play the Seattle Kraken at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Guhle stats and insights
- In two of 20 games this season, Guhle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.
- Guhle has zero points on the power play.
- Guhle averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Guhle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|22:49
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|24:51
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|22:53
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:37
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Home
|L 5-2
Canadiens vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
