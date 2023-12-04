The Seattle Kraken (8-11-6) will aim to halt a four-game losing streak when they take on the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-3) on the road on Monday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have put up a 3-6-1 record after scoring 25 total goals (two power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 6.7%). Their opponents have scored a combined 37 goals in those games.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Monday's hockey action.

Canadiens vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Canadiens 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (+125)

Canadiens (+125) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens vs Kraken Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a record of 10-11-3 this season and are 6-3-9 in overtime games.

Montreal has earned 13 points (6-3-1) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

This season the Canadiens registered just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

When Montreal has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned three points (1-5-1 record).

The Canadiens have scored three or more goals in 14 games, earning 20 points from those contests.

This season, Montreal has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 11 games has a record of 4-5-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 2-1-1 (five points).

The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 20 games. The Canadiens finished 8-10-2 in those matchups (18 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 29th 2.68 Goals Scored 2.75 27th 23rd 3.4 Goals Allowed 3.54 26th 18th 30.4 Shots 28.4 28th 9th 29.2 Shots Allowed 33.9 30th 15th 20.99% Power Play % 16.85% 24th 22nd 75.68% Penalty Kill % 73.91% 26th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canadiens vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.