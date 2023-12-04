Michael Matheson and the Montreal Canadiens will face the Seattle Kraken at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, at Bell Centre. If you'd like to wager on Matheson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Michael Matheson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Matheson has a plus-minus of -9, while averaging 24:51 on the ice per game.

Matheson has a goal in five games this season through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Matheson has a point in 13 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In 10 of 24 games this season, Matheson has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Matheson's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Matheson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Matheson Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 85 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 24 Games 1 18 Points 1 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

