Will Nicholas Suzuki Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 4?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Nicholas Suzuki a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Suzuki stats and insights
- Suzuki has scored in seven of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus five assists.
- Suzuki's shooting percentage is 12.3%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 85 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Suzuki recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|22:17
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:27
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|21:17
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:34
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|19:55
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Home
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.