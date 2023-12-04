Nicholas Suzuki will be in action when the Montreal Canadiens and Seattle Kraken face off at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Suzuki against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

Suzuki has averaged 20:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

Suzuki has a goal in seven of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Suzuki has a point in 14 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 10 of 24 games this season, Suzuki has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Suzuki has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Suzuki going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 85 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 24 Games 2 20 Points 1 7 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

