Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutland County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Rutland County, Vermont today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Rutland County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Proctor JrSr High School at Mount St. Joseph Academy
- Game Time: 5:55 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Rutland, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
