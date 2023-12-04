Sean Monahan and the Montreal Canadiens will face the Seattle Kraken at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Monahan's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Sean Monahan vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Monahan has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 18:12 on the ice per game.

In six of 24 games this year, Monahan has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 24 games this year, Monahan has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Monahan has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 24 games played.

Monahan's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Monahan having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Monahan Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-18).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 24 Games 1 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

