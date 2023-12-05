Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Addison County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Addison County, Vermont today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Addison County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union 32 High School at Vergennes Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Vergennes, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
