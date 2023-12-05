Anthony Davis plus his Los Angeles Lakers teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 107-97 win over the Rockets, Davis totaled 27 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Let's break down Davis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 22.9 22.3 Rebounds 12.5 12.5 13.0 Assists 2.5 3.3 2.7 PRA -- 38.7 38 PR -- 35.4 35.3



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Suns

Davis has taken 15.8 shots per game this season and made 8.6 per game, which account for 17.6% and 19.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Davis' Lakers average 103 possessions per game, most among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 101.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.3 points per game, the Suns are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Suns are the second-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 40.9 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 24.9 assists per game, the Suns are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 36 18 11 4 0 1 0 10/26/2023 39 30 12 2 1 3 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.