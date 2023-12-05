Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Bennington County, Vermont? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bennington County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Burr and Burton Academy at Green Mountain Union High School