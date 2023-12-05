Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chittenden County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In Chittenden County, Vermont, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chittenden County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Champlain Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Hinesburg, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montpelier High School at Mount Mansfield Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jericho, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.