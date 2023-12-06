The Dartmouth Big Green (1-5) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire TV: ESPN+

Dartmouth Stats Insights

The Big Green are shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 40.6% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Dartmouth is 1-2 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 97th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Big Green sit at 217th.

The Big Green score 61.2 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 72.7 the Wildcats allow.

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Dartmouth posted 76 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Big Green were better at home last season, ceding 68.8 points per game, compared to 75.7 when playing on the road.

At home, Dartmouth made 0.7 more three-pointers per game (8.6) than on the road (7.9). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to on the road (33.7%).

Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule