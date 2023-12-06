Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Dartmouth Big Green (1-5) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire matchup in this article.
Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dartmouth Moneyline
|New Hampshire Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Dartmouth (-1.5)
|147.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Dartmouth (-1.5)
|146.5
|-115
|-105
Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Betting Trends
- Dartmouth has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
- So far this season, just one of the Big Green games has gone over the point total.
- New Hampshire is 6-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of eight times this year.
