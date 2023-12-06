Wednesday's game between the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-3) and the Dartmouth Big Green (1-5) at Edward Leede Arena has a projected final score of 76-68 based on our computer prediction, with New Hampshire taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Hanover, New Hampshire Venue: Edward Leede Arena

Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: New Hampshire 76, Dartmouth 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire

Computer Predicted Spread: New Hampshire (-8.1)

New Hampshire (-8.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.2

Dartmouth has compiled a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season, while New Hampshire is 6-2-0. The Big Green have a 1-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Wildcats have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dartmouth Performance Insights

The Big Green have a -70 scoring differential, falling short by 11.6 points per game. They're putting up 61.2 points per game to rank 353rd in college basketball and are allowing 72.8 per contest to rank 221st in college basketball.

Dartmouth records 32.5 rebounds per game (216th in college basketball) while allowing 33.7 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.2 boards per game.

Dartmouth knocks down 5.5 three-pointers per game (324th in college basketball) at a 22.6% rate (362nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 per outing its opponents make while shooting 31.8% from deep.

The Big Green's 80.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 352nd in college basketball, and the 96.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 297th in college basketball.

Dartmouth has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.0 per game (189th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.3 (305th in college basketball).

