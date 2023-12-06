Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The New Hampshire Wildcats (3-2) will play the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)
- Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Ryan Cornish: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dusan Neskovic: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Mitchell-Day: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cam Krystowiak: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Neskovic: 14.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mitchell-Day: 11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaren Johnson: 7.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nikola Dimitrijevic: 6.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jackson Munro: 4.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Dartmouth Rank
|Dartmouth AVG
|New Hampshire AVG
|New Hampshire Rank
|183rd
|71.4
|Points Scored
|66.4
|314th
|248th
|72.4
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|82nd
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|33.0
|101st
|297th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|133rd
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|186th
|12.9
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|334th
|14.0
|Turnovers
|9.4
|11th
