The New Hampshire Wildcats (3-2) will play the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Dartmouth Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)

Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK Ryan Cornish: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Dusan Neskovic: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Mitchell-Day: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Cam Krystowiak: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Neskovic: 14.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Mitchell-Day: 11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaren Johnson: 7.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Nikola Dimitrijevic: 6.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jackson Munro: 4.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Dartmouth Rank Dartmouth AVG New Hampshire AVG New Hampshire Rank 183rd 71.4 Points Scored 66.4 314th 248th 72.4 Points Allowed 67.0 82nd 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 33.0 101st 297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 9.0 133rd 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 8.3 74th 186th 12.9 Assists 11.7 289th 334th 14.0 Turnovers 9.4 11th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.