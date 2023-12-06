The New Hampshire Wildcats (3-2) will play the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Ryan Cornish: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dusan Neskovic: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Mitchell-Day: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Cam Krystowiak: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

New Hampshire Players to Watch

  • Neskovic: 14.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mitchell-Day: 11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jaren Johnson: 7.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nikola Dimitrijevic: 6.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jackson Munro: 4.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Dartmouth Rank Dartmouth AVG New Hampshire AVG New Hampshire Rank
183rd 71.4 Points Scored 66.4 314th
248th 72.4 Points Allowed 67.0 82nd
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 33.0 101st
297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 9.0 133rd
92nd 8.1 3pt Made 8.3 74th
186th 12.9 Assists 11.7 289th
334th 14.0 Turnovers 9.4 11th

