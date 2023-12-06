The Dartmouth Big Green (1-5) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 148.5 points.

Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hanover, New Hampshire

Hanover, New Hampshire Venue: Edward Leede Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dartmouth -1.5 148.5

Dartmouth Betting Records & Stats

None of Dartmouth's five games this season have had a combined score higher than this contest's total of 148.5.

The average point total in Dartmouth's matchups this year is 134.0, 14.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Big Green have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

This is the first time Dartmouth will play as a favorite this season.

The Big Green have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -125 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win from Dartmouth, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dartmouth 0 0% 61.2 142 72.8 145.5 143.5 New Hampshire 4 50% 80.8 142 72.7 145.5 146.8

Additional Dartmouth Insights & Trends

The 61.2 points per game the Big Green score are 11.5 fewer points than the Wildcats give up (72.7).

Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dartmouth 2-3-0 0-0 1-4-0 New Hampshire 6-2-0 5-1 5-3-0

Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dartmouth New Hampshire 7-5 Home Record 11-4 3-11 Away Record 4-11 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 76.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.5 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.3 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

