Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Franklin County, Vermont? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lake Region Union High School at Bellows Free Academy - Fairfax