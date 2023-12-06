Vermont vs. Army Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Wednesday's contest features the Vermont Catamounts (5-4) and the Army Black Knights (2-5) matching up at Christl Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 67-53 victory for heavily favored Vermont according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 6.
In their last game on Sunday, the Catamounts claimed a 46-44 victory against Holy Cross.
Vermont vs. Army Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Vermont vs. Army Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vermont 67, Army 53
Other America East Predictions
Vermont Schedule Analysis
- The Catamounts' signature win this season came in a 46-44 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders on December 3.
Vermont 2023-24 Best Wins
- 46-44 at home over Holy Cross (No. 158) on December 3
- 58-53 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 242) on November 17
- 60-48 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 283) on November 6
- 58-32 at home over Dartmouth (No. 349) on November 30
Vermont Leaders
- Emma Utterback: 15.1 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)
- Anna Olson: 11.2 PTS, 58.5 FG%
- Bella Vito: 5.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 32.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Delaney Richason: 8.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 40.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
- Paula Gonzalez: 4.7 PTS, 37 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
Vermont Performance Insights
- The Catamounts put up 55.1 points per game (320th in college basketball) while giving up 51.9 per contest (12th in college basketball). They have a +29 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.
