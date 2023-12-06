Wednesday's contest features the Vermont Catamounts (5-4) and the Army Black Knights (2-5) matching up at Christl Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 67-53 victory for heavily favored Vermont according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 6.

In their last game on Sunday, the Catamounts claimed a 46-44 victory against Holy Cross.

Vermont vs. Army Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Vermont vs. Army Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Vermont 67, Army 53

Other America East Predictions

Vermont Schedule Analysis

  • The Catamounts' signature win this season came in a 46-44 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders on December 3.

Vermont 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 46-44 at home over Holy Cross (No. 158) on December 3
  • 58-53 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 242) on November 17
  • 60-48 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 283) on November 6
  • 58-32 at home over Dartmouth (No. 349) on November 30

Vermont Leaders

  • Emma Utterback: 15.1 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)
  • Anna Olson: 11.2 PTS, 58.5 FG%
  • Bella Vito: 5.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 32.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Delaney Richason: 8.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 40.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
  • Paula Gonzalez: 4.7 PTS, 37 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

Vermont Performance Insights

  • The Catamounts put up 55.1 points per game (320th in college basketball) while giving up 51.9 per contest (12th in college basketball). They have a +29 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

