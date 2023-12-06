The Vermont Catamounts (7-2) face the Northeastern Huskies (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Vermont vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NESN

Vermont Stats Insights

This season, the Catamounts have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 48% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.

In games Vermont shoots higher than 48% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Catamounts are the 203rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 294th.

The 75.2 points per game the Catamounts record are the same as the Huskies allow.

When Vermont puts up more than 76 points, it is 3-0.

Vermont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Vermont averaged 80 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 69.2 points per contest.

The Catamounts gave up 63.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (67.6).

Vermont sunk 8.9 threes per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.3% at home and 35.9% when playing on the road.

Vermont Upcoming Schedule