How to Watch Vermont vs. Northeastern on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Vermont Catamounts (7-2) face the Northeastern Huskies (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Vermont vs. Northeastern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
Vermont Stats Insights
- This season, the Catamounts have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 48% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Vermont shoots higher than 48% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Catamounts are the 203rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 294th.
- The 75.2 points per game the Catamounts record are the same as the Huskies allow.
- When Vermont puts up more than 76 points, it is 3-0.
Vermont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Vermont averaged 80 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 69.2 points per contest.
- The Catamounts gave up 63.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (67.6).
- Vermont sunk 8.9 threes per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.3% at home and 35.9% when playing on the road.
Vermont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Bradley
|L 79-70
|Carver Arena
|11/29/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 64-53
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Yale
|W 66-65
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Northeastern
|-
|Matthews Arena
|12/9/2023
|Colgate
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
