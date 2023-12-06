The Northeastern Huskies (4-5) play the Vermont Catamounts (7-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Matthews Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Vermont vs. Northeastern matchup.

Vermont vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vermont vs. Northeastern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Vermont vs. Northeastern Betting Trends

Vermont has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Catamounts games have gone over the point total.

Northeastern has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

A total of five Huskies games this year have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.