Vermont vs. Northeastern: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Northeastern Huskies (4-5) play the Vermont Catamounts (7-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Matthews Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Vermont vs. Northeastern matchup.
Vermont vs. Northeastern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Vermont vs. Northeastern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Vermont Moneyline
|Northeastern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vermont (-2.5)
|138.5
|-155
|+130
|FanDuel
|Vermont (-3.5)
|137.5
|-172
|+140
Vermont vs. Northeastern Betting Trends
- Vermont has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Catamounts games have gone over the point total.
- Northeastern has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
- A total of five Huskies games this year have hit the over.
