Wednesday's game between the Vermont Catamounts (7-2) and the Northeastern Huskies (4-5) at Matthews Arena has a projected final score of 73-69 based on our computer prediction, with Vermont coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on December 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Vermont vs. Northeastern Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Matthews Arena

Vermont vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 73, Northeastern 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Vermont vs. Northeastern

Computer Predicted Spread: Vermont (-3.5)

Vermont (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

Northeastern is 3-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Vermont's 2-5-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Huskies' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Catamounts' games have gone over.

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts' +124 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.2 points per game (180th in college basketball) while allowing 61.4 per outing (17th in college basketball).

Vermont averages 32.7 rebounds per game (201st in college basketball) while conceding 29.1 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.6 boards per game.

Vermont makes 10.4 three-pointers per game (13th in college basketball) while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc (43rd in college basketball). It is making 4.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.1 per game at 31.8%.

Vermont has committed 8.3 turnovers per game (eighth in college basketball) while forcing 8.9 (350th in college basketball).

