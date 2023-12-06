The Vermont Catamounts (3-1) meet the Army Black Knights (2-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Christl Arena. This matchup will start at 5:00 PM ET.

Vermont vs. Army Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Army Players to Watch

Trinity Hardy: 13.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK Kya Smith: 11 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

11 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Fiona Hastick: 7.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Reese Ericson: 10.5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Lauren Lithgow: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

