The Army Black Knights (2-5) face the Vermont Catamounts (5-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Christl Arena in West Point, New York TV: ESPN+

Vermont vs. Army Scoring Comparison

The Catamounts' 55.1 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 67.3 the Black Knights allow.

Army has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.1 points.

The 58.6 points per game the Black Knights record are 6.7 more points than the Catamounts give up (51.9).

Army has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 51.9 points.

When Vermont allows fewer than 58.6 points, it is 5-2.

The Black Knights are making 34.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% lower than the Catamounts allow to opponents (36.6%).

The Catamounts make 40.4% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Black Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.

Vermont Leaders

Emma Utterback: 15.1 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)

15.1 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22) Anna Olson: 11.2 PTS, 58.5 FG%

11.2 PTS, 58.5 FG% Bella Vito: 5.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 32.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

5.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 32.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Delaney Richason: 8.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 40.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

8.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 40.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Paula Gonzalez: 4.7 PTS, 37 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

Vermont Schedule