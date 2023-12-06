Vermont vs. Northeastern December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (3-3) face the Vermont Catamounts (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 airing on FloHoops.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Vermont vs. Northeastern Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Vermont Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vermont Players to Watch
- Chris Doherty: 11.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joe Pridgen: 10.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Luka Sakota: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Masai Troutman: 11.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rashad King: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Doherty: 11.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Pridgen: 10.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sakota: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Troutman: 11.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- King: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vermont vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison
|Northeastern Rank
|Northeastern AVG
|Vermont AVG
|Vermont Rank
|190th
|74.8
|Points Scored
|79.5
|108th
|266th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|59.3
|19th
|238th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|32.8
|215th
|178th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|294th
|220th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|10.8
|14th
|117th
|14.5
|Assists
|15.5
|88th
|275th
|13.5
|Turnovers
|8
|9th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.