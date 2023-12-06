The Northeastern Huskies (3-3) face the Vermont Catamounts (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 airing on FloHoops.

Vermont vs. Northeastern Game Information

Vermont Players to Watch

  • Chris Doherty: 11.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Joe Pridgen: 10.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Luka Sakota: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Masai Troutman: 11.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Rashad King: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northeastern Players to Watch

Vermont vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison

Northeastern Rank Northeastern AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank
190th 74.8 Points Scored 79.5 108th
266th 74.7 Points Allowed 59.3 19th
238th 32.2 Rebounds 32.8 215th
178th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 7.5 294th
220th 6.8 3pt Made 10.8 14th
117th 14.5 Assists 15.5 88th
275th 13.5 Turnovers 8 9th

