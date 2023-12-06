The Northeastern Huskies (3-3) face the Vermont Catamounts (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 airing on FloHoops.

Vermont vs. Northeastern Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Vermont Players to Watch

Chris Doherty: 11.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Joe Pridgen: 10.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Luka Sakota: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Masai Troutman: 11.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Rashad King: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northeastern Players to Watch

Vermont vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison

Northeastern Rank Northeastern AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank 190th 74.8 Points Scored 79.5 108th 266th 74.7 Points Allowed 59.3 19th 238th 32.2 Rebounds 32.8 215th 178th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 7.5 294th 220th 6.8 3pt Made 10.8 14th 117th 14.5 Assists 15.5 88th 275th 13.5 Turnovers 8 9th

