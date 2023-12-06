The Vermont Catamounts (7-2) are favored by 2.5 points against the Northeastern Huskies (4-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 138.5 points.

Vermont vs. Northeastern Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Matthews Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vermont -2.5 138.5

Vermont Betting Records & Stats

Vermont's games have had a combined total of more than 138.5 points two times this season (in seven outings).

The average total in Vermont's contests this year is 136.7, 1.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Catamounts have covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

Vermont has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Catamounts are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

Vermont has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Vermont vs. Northeastern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vermont 2 28.6% 75.2 149.8 61.4 137.4 136.1 Northeastern 4 66.7% 74.6 149.8 76 137.4 138.7

Additional Vermont Insights & Trends

The 75.2 points per game the Catamounts put up are the same as the Huskies give up.

Vermont vs. Northeastern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vermont 2-5-0 1-2 2-5-0 Northeastern 3-3-0 1-2 5-1-0

Vermont vs. Northeastern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vermont Northeastern 13-1 Home Record 6-6 9-6 Away Record 3-12 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 80 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.8 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.8 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.