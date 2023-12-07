With the New England Patriots taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Bailey Zappe a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Bailey Zappe score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Zappe has run for 16 yards on four carries (3.2 ypg).

In five games, Zappe has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Bailey Zappe Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Cowboys 4 9 57 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Saints 3 9 22 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Colts 3 7 25 0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Giants 9 14 54 0 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Chargers 13 25 141 0 0 4 16 0

