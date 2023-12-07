Which team has the edge at the QB position when Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) square off against Bailey Zappe and the New England Patriots (2-10) at Acrisure Stadium on December 7? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, read on.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Patriots vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Zappe this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bailey Zappe vs. Kenny Pickett Matchup

Bailey Zappe 2023 Stats Kenny Pickett 5 Games Played 12 50% Completion % 62% 299 (59.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,070 (172.5) 0 Touchdowns 6 2 Interceptions 4 16 (3.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 54 (4.5) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Steelers rank seventh in the NFL with 19.1 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in total yards allowed with 348.3 given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Pittsburgh has surrendered 2,728 total passing yards (18th in NFL) and rank 19th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.6).

Against the run, the Steelers are 21st in the NFL with 1,452 rushing yards allowed (121 per game) and 20th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.3).

Defensively, Pittsburgh is sixth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 45.7%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 19th at 40%.

Who comes out on top when the Steelers and the Patriots square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Patriots Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Steelers rank seventh in the NFL with 19.1 points allowed per game and rank 22nd in total yards allowed with 348.3 yards given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Pittsburgh has surrendered 2,728 passing yards this year, ranking 18th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it ranks 10th in the NFL with 14.

Against the run, the Steelers rank 21st in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,452) and 10th in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Defensively, Pittsburgh is 19th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 40%. It is sixth in red-zone percentage allowed at 45.7%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.