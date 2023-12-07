Will Brad Marchand Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 7?
Can we expect Brad Marchand lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins match up against the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchand stats and insights
- In eight of 24 games this season, Marchand has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- He has a 13.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 90 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Marchand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|3
|0
|19:17
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|21:43
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:12
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|21:12
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|17:00
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:03
|Away
|W 5-2
Bruins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
