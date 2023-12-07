Should you wager on Brendan Gallagher to find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gallagher stats and insights

In five of 25 games this season, Gallagher has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 9.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 51 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gallagher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:45 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:15 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:18 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:18 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:20 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.