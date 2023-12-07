Two clubs on streaks will collide when the Boston Bruins (three straight wins) host the Buffalo Sabres (four straight losses) on Thursday at TD Garden in Boston.

You can watch along on MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ as the Bruins square off against the Sabres.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info

Bruins vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/14/2023 Sabres Bruins 5-2 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 59 total goals (only 2.5 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 80 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Bruins have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 24 14 22 36 28 12 0% Brad Marchand 24 11 12 23 21 13 27.3% Charlie Coyle 24 9 10 19 11 12 52.4% Pavel Zacha 24 8 11 19 9 12 49.7% Charlie McAvoy 20 3 16 19 17 3 -

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres have conceded 90 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 29th in the NHL.

With 74 goals (2.8 per game), the Sabres have the league's 18th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Sabres are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Sabres have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 28 goals over that time.

Sabres Key Players