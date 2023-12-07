How to Watch the Bruins vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Two clubs on streaks will collide when the Boston Bruins (three straight wins) host the Buffalo Sabres (four straight losses) on Thursday at TD Garden in Boston.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch along on MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ as the Bruins square off against the Sabres.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info
|Bruins vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs Sabres Prediction
|Bruins vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|Bruins vs Sabres Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bruins vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|Bruins
|5-2 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have given up 59 total goals (only 2.5 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 80 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Bruins have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|24
|14
|22
|36
|28
|12
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|24
|11
|12
|23
|21
|13
|27.3%
|Charlie Coyle
|24
|9
|10
|19
|11
|12
|52.4%
|Pavel Zacha
|24
|8
|11
|19
|9
|12
|49.7%
|Charlie McAvoy
|20
|3
|16
|19
|17
|3
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres have conceded 90 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- With 74 goals (2.8 per game), the Sabres have the league's 18th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Sabres are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Sabres have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 28 goals over that time.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Casey Mittelstadt
|26
|6
|16
|22
|15
|20
|45.8%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|26
|6
|15
|21
|18
|17
|-
|Jeff Skinner
|26
|11
|9
|20
|11
|18
|41.5%
|John-Jason Peterka
|26
|10
|9
|19
|7
|11
|22.2%
|Alex Tuch
|22
|8
|9
|17
|6
|21
|42.9%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.