The Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak and the Buffalo Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden.

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, with 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) and an average ice time of 19:31 per game.

Brad Marchand has chipped in with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists).

Charlie McAvoy has 19 points for Boston, via three goals and 16 assists.

Linus Ullmark (8-3-1) has a goals against average of 2.6 on the season. His .918% save percentage ranks 11th in the NHL.

Sabres Players to Watch

Mittelstadt is a top offensive contributor for his club with 22 points (0.8 per game), as he has totaled six goals and 16 assists in 26 games (playing 18:46 per game).

Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin has posted 21 total points (0.8 per game), with six goals and 15 assists.

This season, Buffalo's Jeff Skinner has 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) this season.

In the crease, Eric Comrie has an .862 save percentage (65th in the league), with 144 total saves, while conceding 23 goals (4.0 goals against average). He has put up a 1-5-0 record between the posts for Buffalo this season.

Bruins vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.85 24th 3rd 2.46 Goals Allowed 3.46 24th 11th 31.8 Shots 29.2 26th 23rd 31.7 Shots Allowed 29.8 12th 10th 22.78% Power Play % 15.79% 25th 1st 89.01% Penalty Kill % 81.18% 13th

