Bruins vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins (17-4-3, on a three-game winning streak) host the Buffalo Sabres (10-14-2, losers of four in a row). The matchup on Thursday, December 7 starts at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+.
Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-250)
|Sabres (+200)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 12 of their 19 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.2%).
- Boston has gone 6-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).
- The Bruins have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Boston and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 11 of 24 games this season.
Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info
Bruins vs. Sabres Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|80 (11th)
|Goals
|74 (18th)
|59 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|90 (29th)
|18 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (25th)
|10 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (15th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston is 5-4-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- Boston went over in seven of its past 10 games.
- The Bruins have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In the last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Bruins offense's 80 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- The Bruins have given up the second-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 59 (only 2.5 per game).
- The squad has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +21 this season.
