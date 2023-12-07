The Boston Bruins (17-4-3, on a three-game winning streak) host the Buffalo Sabres (10-14-2, losers of four in a row). The matchup on Thursday, December 7 starts at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+.

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-250) Sabres (+200) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 12 of their 19 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.2%).

Boston has gone 6-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

The Bruins have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Boston and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 11 of 24 games this season.

Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info

Bruins vs. Sabres Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 80 (11th) Goals 74 (18th) 59 (2nd) Goals Allowed 90 (29th) 18 (11th) Power Play Goals 12 (25th) 10 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (15th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston is 5-4-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its past 10 contests.

Boston went over in seven of its past 10 games.

The Bruins have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In the last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their season average.

The Bruins offense's 80 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the league.

The Bruins have given up the second-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 59 (only 2.5 per game).

The squad has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +21 this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.