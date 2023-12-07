Tyrese Haliburton and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks square off at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday (tipping at 5:00 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 33.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -147)

Thursday's points prop bet for Antetokounmpo is 33.5 points. That's 3.3 more than his season average of 30.2.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.7 -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -147) 7.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +106)

Thursday's points prop for Damian Lillard is 27.5. That is 1.9 more than his season average.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).

Lillard has picked up 6.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).

He drains 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Thursday's prop bet for Brook Lopez is 12.5 points, 0.7 fewer than his season average.

He has collected five boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (6.5).

Lopez's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +116) 12.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: +112)

Thursday's prop bet for Haliburton is 28.5 points, 1.6 more than his season average.

He has grabbed four boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (4.5).

Haliburton has dished out 11.9 assists per game, which is 0.6 less than Thursday's over/under.

Haliburton, at four three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 17.5-point total set for Myles Turner on Thursday is 0.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (7.9) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (8.5).

Turner's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

