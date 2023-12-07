Canadiens vs. Kings Injury Report Today - December 7
As they prepare for a Thursday, December 7 matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (15-4-3) at Bell Centre, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens (11-11-3) are monitoring seven players on the injury report.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|Jordan Harris
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Newhook
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Viktor Arvidsson
|RW
|Out
|Back
|Blake Lizotte
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Canadiens vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens have 70 goals this season (2.8 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- Montreal gives up 3.5 goals per game (87 total), which ranks 24th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -17, they are 28th in the league.
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings' 85 total goals (3.9 per game) rank fifth in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+34) leads the league.
Canadiens vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-225)
|Canadiens (+180)
|6.5
