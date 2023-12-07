As they prepare for a Thursday, December 7 matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (15-4-3) at Bell Centre, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens (11-11-3) are monitoring seven players on the injury report.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee
Carey Price G Out Knee
Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body
David Savard D Out Hand
Chris Wideman D Out Back
Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body
Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Back
Blake Lizotte C Questionable Lower Body

Canadiens vs. Kings Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Montréal, Quebec
  • Arena: Bell Centre

Canadiens Season Insights

  • The Canadiens have 70 goals this season (2.8 per game), 24th in the NHL.
  • Montreal gives up 3.5 goals per game (87 total), which ranks 24th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -17, they are 28th in the league.

Kings Season Insights

  • The Kings' 85 total goals (3.9 per game) rank fifth in the NHL.
  • Their goal differential (+34) leads the league.

Canadiens vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Kings (-225) Canadiens (+180) 6.5

