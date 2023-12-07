As they prepare for a Thursday, December 7 matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (15-4-3) at Bell Centre, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens (11-11-3) are monitoring seven players on the injury report.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Carey Price G Out Knee Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body David Savard D Out Hand Chris Wideman D Out Back Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Back Blake Lizotte C Questionable Lower Body

Canadiens vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 70 goals this season (2.8 per game), 24th in the NHL.

Montreal gives up 3.5 goals per game (87 total), which ranks 24th in the league.

With a goal differential of -17, they are 28th in the league.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 85 total goals (3.9 per game) rank fifth in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+34) leads the league.

Canadiens vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-225) Canadiens (+180) 6.5

