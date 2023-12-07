The Montreal Canadiens will host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, December 7, with the Kings victorious in 10 consecutive away games.

BSW and ESPN+ will show this Kings versus Canadiens game.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs Kings Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/25/2023 Kings Canadiens 4-0 LA

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have given up 87 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 24th in the league.

With 70 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Canadiens are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 25 7 14 21 18 12 54.9% Cole Caufield 25 7 13 20 8 10 33.3% Michael Matheson 25 5 13 18 27 8 - Sean Monahan 25 8 7 15 12 11 57% Alexander Newhook 23 7 6 13 19 8 39.5%

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have given up 51 total goals (only 2.3 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Kings' 85 total goals (3.9 per game) rank sixth in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Kings are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that span.

Kings Key Players