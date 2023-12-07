The Los Angeles Kings (15-4-3) are heavy favorites when they go on the road against the Montreal Canadiens (11-11-3) on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+. The Kings are -225 on the moneyline to win, while the Canadiens have +180 moneyline odds.

Canadiens vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSW and ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Kings Betting Trends

In 13 of 22 matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Kings have gone 11-3 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Canadiens have secured an upset victory in eight, or 36.4%, of the 22 games they have played while the underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter, Los Angeles is 1-2 (winning 33.3% of the time).

Montreal has been an underdog by +180 or longer on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.4 3.4 1.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.4 1.9 4 16.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 6-4 4-5-1 6.3 2.7 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.7 3.6 2 6.9% Record as ML Favorite 7-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

