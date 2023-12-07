Among the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Los Angeles Kings play the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at Bell Centre -- beginning at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Kings' Adrian Kempe and the Canadiens' Nicholas Suzuki.

Canadiens vs. Kings Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Suzuki is a top offensive contributor for his club with 21 points (0.8 per game), as he has recorded seven goals and 14 assists in 25 games (playing 20:33 per game).

Cole Caufield has made a major impact for Montreal this season with 20 points (seven goals and 13 assists).

This season, Montreal's Michael Matheson has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) this season.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau's record stands at 2-3-0 on the season, giving up 19 goals (3.7 goals against average) and amassing 147 saves with an .886% save percentage (53rd in the league).

Kings Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Los Angeles, Kempe has 23 points in 22 games (eight goals, 15 assists).

Through 22 games, Kevin Fiala has scored six goals and picked up 15 assists.

Anze Kopitar's total of 21 points is via 10 goals and 11 assists.

In seven games, Pheonix Copley's record is 4-0-2. He has conceded 19 goals (3.03 goals against average) and has made 131 saves.

Canadiens vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 2nd 3.86 Goals Scored 2.8 27th 2nd 2.32 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 5th 33 Shots 28.5 28th 2nd 26.9 Shots Allowed 33.9 30th 18th 19.23% Power Play % 17.78% 22nd 3rd 88.41% Penalty Kill % 73.4% 29th

