Canadiens vs. Kings December 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Among the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Los Angeles Kings play the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at Bell Centre -- beginning at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Kings' Adrian Kempe and the Canadiens' Nicholas Suzuki.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Canadiens vs. Kings Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Kings (-225)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Suzuki is a top offensive contributor for his club with 21 points (0.8 per game), as he has recorded seven goals and 14 assists in 25 games (playing 20:33 per game).
- Cole Caufield has made a major impact for Montreal this season with 20 points (seven goals and 13 assists).
- This season, Montreal's Michael Matheson has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Cayden Primeau's record stands at 2-3-0 on the season, giving up 19 goals (3.7 goals against average) and amassing 147 saves with an .886% save percentage (53rd in the league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Kings Players to Watch
- One of the top contributors this season for Los Angeles, Kempe has 23 points in 22 games (eight goals, 15 assists).
- Through 22 games, Kevin Fiala has scored six goals and picked up 15 assists.
- Anze Kopitar's total of 21 points is via 10 goals and 11 assists.
- In seven games, Pheonix Copley's record is 4-0-2. He has conceded 19 goals (3.03 goals against average) and has made 131 saves.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canadiens vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|2nd
|3.86
|Goals Scored
|2.8
|27th
|2nd
|2.32
|Goals Allowed
|3.48
|25th
|5th
|33
|Shots
|28.5
|28th
|2nd
|26.9
|Shots Allowed
|33.9
|30th
|18th
|19.23%
|Power Play %
|17.78%
|22nd
|3rd
|88.41%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.4%
|29th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.