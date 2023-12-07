The Los Angeles Kings (15-4-3) will aim to extend a 10-game road win streak when they play the Montreal Canadiens (11-11-3) on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canadiens vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-225) Canadiens (+180) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens Betting Insights

This season the Canadiens have won eight of the 22 games, or 36.4%, in which they've been an underdog.

Montreal has not won as an underdog of +180 or more on the moneyline this season in six such games.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canadiens have a 35.7% chance to win.

Montreal has played 15 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Canadiens vs Kings Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 85 (6th) Goals 70 (25th) 51 (1st) Goals Allowed 87 (24th) 15 (20th) Power Play Goals 16 (17th) 8 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (31st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canadiens Advanced Stats

The Canadiens went 4-5-1 in its most recent 10 games, including a 6-4-0 line versus the spread in that span.

Four of Montreal's last 10 games have hit the over.

The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's total of 6.

In the last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.2 goals.

The Canadiens have the NHL's 25th-ranked scoring offense (70 total goals, 2.8 per game).

The Canadiens' 87 total goals conceded (3.5 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

Their -17 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.