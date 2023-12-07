Canadiens vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings (15-4-3) will aim to extend a 10-game road win streak when they play the Montreal Canadiens (11-11-3) on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+.
Canadiens vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-225)
|Canadiens (+180)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- This season the Canadiens have won eight of the 22 games, or 36.4%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Montreal has not won as an underdog of +180 or more on the moneyline this season in six such games.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canadiens have a 35.7% chance to win.
- Montreal has played 15 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Canadiens vs Kings Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|85 (6th)
|Goals
|70 (25th)
|51 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|87 (24th)
|15 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (17th)
|8 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|25 (31st)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- The Canadiens went 4-5-1 in its most recent 10 games, including a 6-4-0 line versus the spread in that span.
- Four of Montreal's last 10 games have hit the over.
- The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's total of 6.
- In the last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.2 goals.
- The Canadiens have the NHL's 25th-ranked scoring offense (70 total goals, 2.8 per game).
- The Canadiens' 87 total goals conceded (3.5 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- Their -17 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.
