Top Player Prop Bets for Canadiens vs. Kings on December 7, 2023
Player prop betting options for Adrian Kempe, Nicholas Suzuki and others are available in the Los Angeles Kings-Montreal Canadiens matchup at Bell Centre on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Canadiens vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canadiens vs. Kings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Suzuki's 21 points are pivotal for Montreal. He has seven goals and 14 assists in 25 games.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Cole Caufield has helped lead the offense for Montreal this season with seven goals and 13 assists.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
Michael Matheson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Montreal's Michael Matheson is among the top offensive players on the team with 18 total points (five goals and 13 assists).
Matheson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 29
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Kings
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Kempe is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (23 total points), having registered eight goals and 15 assists.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 24
|0
|2
|2
|3
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Kevin Fiala is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) to the team.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Ducks
|Nov. 24
|2
|0
|2
|4
